Okla. Boy, 13, Admits to Killing Older Brother, 16, in March Before Setting Body on Fire

A teenage boy is being held at an Oklahoma jail on $500,000 bond after allegedly confessing to murdering his older brother in March.

According to local reports, including those from KOCO, KWTV, and KOKH, after the killing, the unnamed suspect set his sibling's lifeless body ablaze in the garage of the family's Bridge Creek home.

The boy was charged as an adult this week with first-degree murder and desecration of a human corpse stemming from the March 6 killing.

The stations report that firefighters called to the home at 1 p.m. that afternoon quickly extinguished the fire, finding the remains of a 16-year-old.

The dead teen had an air compressor hose wrapped around his neck.

Police interviewed the 13-year-old who allegedly claimed that the two had planned out the victim's death as an assisted suicide.

The plan, the suspect added, had been finalized for a month.

The incident occurred when the teens' mother was out of town with another of their siblings.

Citing court records, KWTV reports the suspect said after his brother placed a pillowcase over his own head, he began choking the 16-year-old.

The boy passed out, the suspect allegedly said.

The teen suspect then told investigators he used the air compressor hose to "finish off" his brother.

Once he was sure the brother was dead, the suspect said he went back inside the house to play a computer game. An hour later, he made himself lunch, the court records allege.

Later, the teen said, he drenched his brother's body in gasoline and set the body on fire.

Also burned in the blaze was a wheelbarrow full of the dead teen's belongings.

The suspect's mother, the court records indicate, told investigators the boy hasn't been "acting the way he used to" since the killing.