Okla. Teacher Accused of Sending Nude Photos to Student After She 'Heard Rumors That He Liked Her'

Ivy Reneau, an Oklahoma teacher who was accused of sexual misconduct with a student

A 28-year-old teacher from Midwest City, Okla., is under investigation after authorities allege she sent naked pictures and an inappropriate video of herself to a 16-year-old student.

PEOPLE confirms that there is a warrant out for the arrest of Ivy Reneau, a teacher at Midwest City Middle School. According to court documents obtained by KFOR-TV, Reneau met the teen at soccer practice and "heard rumors that he liked her and wanted to watch her run."

Reneau was a middle school soccer coach; the boy was in high school. According to KFOR-TV, both the middle school and high school soccer teams practiced on the same field.

The court documents allege that Reneau then added the teen on Snapchat.

The investigation began after a faculty member overheard the teen telling his friends that "he had been sent nude pictures by a teacher," the documents allege. The faculty member reported the incident to the school administration.

According to KFOR-TV, the court documents allege that Reneau sent the teen "a picture of herself topless" and another photo of her "posing in front of the mirror sideways" with no clothes on. She also allegedly sent an inappropriate video.

After the photos were sent, police allege the student threatened the teacher, saying "he could ruin her career over the pictures." He allegedly told the teacher to send him money via CashApp. She sent him $120, according to court documents.

When police interrogated Reneau, she allegedly told them that "she knew it was wrong to do this with a student, but she thought he was 18 years old," court records allege. She denied ever having a physical relationship with the teen.

In a statement, the Midwest City School District said that they are cooperating in the investigation.

"District officials were notified of an alleged relationship between a Mid-Del staff member and a student," the statement reads. "We reported the information to law enforcement so that they could begin an investigation. The staff member is no longer employed by Mid-Del Schools, and we have worked closely with the family of the student in the wake of this accusation. We will continue to fully cooperate with the authorities."

Reneau has not been taken into custody. PEOPLE confirms that she faces one felony charge of using technology to engage in communication for sexual or prurient interest with a minor. She has not yet entered a plea in the case, and it's unclear if she has retained an attorney authorized to speak on her behalf.