Jeff Lowe was ordered to "cease and desist all business operations" at the G.W. Exotic Animal Park on May 1

Tiger King 's Jeff Lowe Is Being Sued by the State of Oklahoma for $50,000 in Back Taxes

Jeff Lowe is being sued by the state of Oklahoma for failing to pay thousands of dollars in taxes as the president of the G.W. Exotic Animal Park.

Lowe, who appeared with his wife Lauren in Netflix's docu-series Tiger King, owes just over $50,000, according to a petition filed in Garvin County, Oklahoma, on Wednesday obtained by PETA.

"Jeff Lowe is responsible for withholding, collecting, and remitting taxes owed by the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park, LLC to the State of Oklahoma," the document states. "Moreover, Jeff Lowe had, and continues to have, direct control, supervision, and responsibility for filing returns and making payments on behalf" of the park to the state.

"As of May 27, 2020, Great Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park, LLC owes approximately $50,274.01 in delinquent taxes," the petition states. The final amount owed, however, could change once all of the park's delinquent returns are filed.

Tax warrants were served to both Lowe and the animal park in December, according to the petition. The warrants show that the animal park owed $47,892.91 and that Lowe owed $47,928.91, for taxes, interest, penalties and other fees from 2016.

On May 1, the park's application to renew its sales tax permit was denied because of "nonpayment of any delinquent tax or penalty," according to a copy of the denial order from the Oklahoma Tax Commission included in the petition filed Wednesday.

The order said that the park must "cease and desist all business operations," and said that "any person engaging in business without a proper permit may be charged with a misdemeanor."

A representative for Lowe did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The state used Lowe's June 2 statement in which he said, "we are still open for business!" as evidence that he has continued to operate after being told not to.