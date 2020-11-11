Okla. State Sen. Charged with Manslaughter for Allegedly Driving 90 mph in Rain Before Fatal Crash

An Oklahoma State Senator is charged with manslaughter after allegedly speeding on a turnpike in the rain and killing a father of three.

Senator Allison Ikley-Freeman, a Democrat who lost her recent bid for reelection, was charged in connection with the May death of Enrique Sean Lopez, according to the Associated Press and KOTV.

On the morning of May 22, Ikley-Freeman was allegedly speeding in the heavy rain on Turner Turnpike when she lost control of her car and struck another vehicle. The crash killed Lopez, a beloved husband who worked as a contractor and ran a small farm with his wife.

"Rique was loved by all who knew him and his winning smile made many friends. He would go out of his way to tow friends' vehicles, haul large equipment (even interstate), help many people move from house to house, and help out in any way he could," his obituary states.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Ikley-Freeman was pinned inside her vehicle for almost 40 minutes before being rushed to a hospital in serious condition.

It was not immediately clear if Ikley-Freeman has entered a plea.

In a statement to KOTV, Ikley-Freeman's attorney, John Hunsucker, stated, “Having just received a copy of the allegations, it would be improper to release a statement before reviewing the allegations. However, we believe that when the facts are completely vetted, it will show that this was a tragic, unavoidable accident. Our sympathies for the family of Mr. Lopez.”