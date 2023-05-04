'Evil': All 6 Victims of Slumber Party Massacre Were Shot in Head by Rapist in Murder-Suicide

Disturbing new details are emerging about the shooting at a sleepover in Oklahoma that claimed the lives of seven people, including the shooter.

Convicted sex offender Jesse McFadden, 39, died by suicide after shooting his wife, Holly Guess, 35, and her teenage children, Rylee Elizabeth Allen, 17; Michael James Mayo, 15; and Tiffany Dore Guess, 13, police said at a Wednesday press conference, the Associated Press reports.

He also killed Tiffany's friends Ivy Webster, 14, and Brittany Brewer, 16, who were at her home for a sleepover Saturday night.

At the press conference, Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice, who is also the spokesman for a violent crime task force overseeing the investigation into the killings, said all of the victims were all shot in the head.

"Ivy Webster suffered one gunshot wound to the head," he said. "Brittany Brewer suffered one gunshot wound to the head."

One of McFadden's stepdaughters, Rylee Allen, suffered one gunshot wound to the head.

McFadden's other stepchildren, Tiffany Guess and Michael Mayo, suffered two gunshot wounds to the head, he said.

McFadden shot his wife three times in the head, Prentice said, adding that McFadden also "appears to have shot himself in the head."

McFadden used a 9mm handgun his wife bought last year, Prentice said.

The bodies were found in two separate areas on the sprawling property, he noted.

The bodies of Ivy Webster, Brittany and Riley were found separately approximately 100 to 150 yards apart from each other and a quarter of a mile southeast of the McFadden residence, Prentice said.

The other bodies were found farther away in a wooded area of the property, he said.

Authorities don't know exactly when the shootings took place.

"Based on the investigation, we believe the girls were spotted in Henryetta on Saturday night," he said. "Beyond that I can't tell you."

Police are still investigating motive.

"Part of the problem when the community suffers with something like this is everybody wants to understand why," Prentice said. "Normal people can't understand why. People that perpetrate crimes like this are evil."

The parents of the two teens who were sleeping over at the McFaddens had no idea McFadden was a convicted sex offender, even though their daughters had been friends with Tiffany for two years.

In 2003, McFadden pleaded guilty to first degree rape, News9 reports.

He was sentenced to 28 years in prison, but was released early, in 2020, after serving 17 years.

In 2016, he was accused of sending nude photos to a minor and using a contraband cell phone to communicate with that minor from prison. Those allegations led to charges of soliciting sexual conduct/communication with a minor by the use of technology and another count of possessing child pornography.

McFadden's trial was supposed to begin Monday. Law enforcement went to his house to serve a warrant for his arrest when he failed to show up for court. They discovered the bodies on his property.

Prentice stressed that the parents of the girls who were sleeping over at the home of their friend of two years "did nothing wrong," he said.

They are "devastated by the loss" of their daughters, he said.

He added, "I don't think you can be too careful with your kids."