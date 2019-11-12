Oklahoma Officer Allegedly Killed His Police Chief While the Pair Attended Conference Together

A police chief from Oklahoma was allegedly killed by an officer from the same department while the two attended a police conference in Florida, according to multiple reports.

Mannford Police Officer Michael Patrick Nealy, 49, was arrested Monday morning and jailed by Escambia County authorities on homicide charges, according to WKRG 5. He is accused of killing Mannford Police Chief Lucky Miller, 44, who according to the Mannford mayor was a close friend of his, reports The Washington Post.

Investigators said that the two men got into a fight at the Hilton Inn on Pensacola Beach, and Miller died from his injuries, reports say.

The Mannford Police Department and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Mannford Mayor Tyler Buttram told The Post that Miller and Nealey had been “the best of friends.”

“Their families knew each other very well,” he said, adding that their friendship was “on the force and off.”

Image zoom KTUL

The City of Mannford confirmed Miller’s death in a statement on its Facebook page. The statement said Miller had been the police chief since 2007 and is survived by his wife and three children.

“We are heartbroken by the news,” said Buttram. “Please keep both families in your prayers as we work to move forward.”

Mannford Town Administrator Gerald Haury has named officer Jerry Ridley as interim police chief, the statement said.

The Post reported that Nealy is schedule to appear in court on Dec. 5, according to his jail records.