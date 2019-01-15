Oklahoma Parents Charged with Manslaughter After 3-Year-Old Daughter with 17-Pound Tumor Dies

An Oklahoma couple is facing jail time after their 3-year-old daughter, who had a 17-pound tumor, died.

Henry Clarence Lilly III, 49, and Bonnie Beth Mills-Lilly, 42, have each been charged with first-degree manslaughter for allegedly not providing proper medical care to their toddler, The Lawton Constitution reported.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On Jan. 3, the Comanche County Sheriff’s Office received a call that the young child was unconscious, but breathing at a motor home near Lake Lawtonka, the outlet reported.

At the scene, authorities found the child, who has not been identified, and six other children living inside the RV, The Lawton Constitution reported.

The 3-year-old was then taken to a local hospital where she died.

The state medical examiner discovered the child had cancer, The Associated Press reported, but did not specify what type, or where the tumor was located.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Henry and Bonnie were arrested and given their charges on Thursday, Jan. 10 during a court hearing in Lawton.

RELATED: Battered 2-Year-Old Texas Girl Taken Off Life Support as Mother and Mom’s Boyfriend Face Charges

They were later released on a $60,000 bond, CBS News reported. Both Henry and Bonnie have been ordered to wear a GPS monitor.

If convicted, the couple will face a minimum of four years in prison.

Henry and Bonnie are expected back in court on March 18, the Huffington Post reported.

A lawyer for the couple could not immediately be found.