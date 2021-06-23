Oklahoma Mom Mauled to Death in Dog Attack While Housesitting for Friend

Rebecca McCurdy, who leaves behind a husband and two small children, was described in a GoFundMe page as having an infectious "warmth and genuine glow"

An Oklahoma woman is dead after she was mauled to death in a dog attack while housesitting for a friend, authorities say.

On Saturday, Osage County deputies responded to a request of a welfare check at a Skiatook home, KWTV and the Tulsa World report. Upon arrival, deputies found the body of 28-year-old Rebecca McCurdy in the garage.

McCurdy had been housesitting and taking care of the homeowner's dogs. In a press release, the sheriff's office said evidence at the scene indicated that "Rebecca was the victim of a dog attack," the Pawhuska Journal-Capital reports.

"The homeowner claimed he raised pit bull dogs for hobby/sale," the press release states. "There were several pit bull dogs caged in the garage. One of the dog cages was toppled over and there were many signs of a dog attack visible."

It is unclear if McCurdy was mauled by one or multiple dogs.

McCurdy leaves behind a husband and two small children, according to a GoFundMe page started by her family. In her online obituary, she is described as having an infectious "warmth and genuine glow."

"Rebecca always had a smile on her face and brought joy and laughter to those around her," the obituary states. "You never knew if she was going to be sweet and bring home baked goods or if she was going to be mischievous and remove all the batteries from your remotes. She kept everyone on their toes in the best possible way. The void she is leaving behind is vast and wide and our lives will be forever changed without her with us."