Police allege Jeffrey Pierce "stabbed Ronnie [Ranea Fitzpatrick-Pierce] multiple times during a domestic violence incident at the couple's home" in Hugo

Beloved Okla. Mom Who Was Big Yankees Fan Was Fatally Stabbed in May, and Husband Was Just Arrested

Four months after his 48-year-old wife was found stabbed to death, a 71-year-old Oklahoma man has been charged with first-degree murder with malice, PEOPLE confirms.

On Wednesday, agents from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation took Jeffrey Pierce into custody, accusing him of fatally stabbing his wife, Ronnie Ranea Fitzpatrick-Pierce, back in early May.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The OSBI was asked to assist in the homicide investigation on May 7.

Working with the Choctaw County Sheriff's Office, detectives allege "Pierce stabbed Ronnie multiple times during a domestic violence incident at the couple's home" in Hugo, according to an OSBI statement on the arrest.

Image zoom Jeffrey Pierce Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation

Pierce was detained September 9 without incident. He is being held without bond, and has yet to go before a judge to plead to the charge he faces.

It was unclear Thursday why it took four months to file the charge against Pierce.

Ronnie’s older sister, Robyn Morgan, spoke to KXII about the victim, saying she was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend who loved sports.

"She was a big New York Yankees fan," Morgan said. "She loved the Yankees."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Morgan said that about a year ago, she had begged her sister not to marry the man now accused of killing her. She told the station she feared something terrible would happen to her.

"I think they made it one year married, before he did what he did to her," the grieving sister said. "It's been a long four months, but they did go in and arrest the man that murdered my sister."