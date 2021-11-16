Shannon Heslip is accused of sexually assaulting one of her students in her garage

Okla. Middle School Employee Accused of Sexually Abusing Boy After Taking Him Out for Ice Cream

A 45-year-old middle school employee has been charged with forcible sodomy after allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old boy in Oklahoma.

A statement from the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office accuses Shannon Heslip of forcing the victim to engage in sexual acts in the garage of her Nicoma Park residence.

The statement identifies Heslip as a teacher at the Choctaw Middle School. However, the school, in its own statement, refers to the woman as "a support staff member."

"Administration at Choctaw Middle School received multiple reports from teachers and staff about contact" between Heslip "and a 14-year-old boy," reads the statement. "The school contacted the teen's family and they called police."

During their investigation, authorities allegedly discovered lewd messages Heslip sent to the teenage victim.

Investigators further allege Heslip also sent naked photos of herself to the boy via Snapchat.

KWTV-DT reports that Heslip took the boy for ice cream prior to the alleged incident.

The illicit contact allegedly began last month, police said.

Heslip posted $50,000 bond for her release.

PEOPLE was unable to reach her for comment Tuesday.

It was unclear if Heslip had entered a plea to the charge, or had a lawyer of record.

Choctaw-Nicoma Park Schools Superintendent David Reid released a statement to KFOR-TV, saying administrators were "made aware of a situation which occurred with a Choctaw Middle School employee."

It continues: "Allegations of inappropriate communications via cell phone were made between a student and a support staff member. CNP immediately contacted the local law enforcement agency and cooperated in providing information for their investigation. This individual is no longer employed by the district."