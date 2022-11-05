Okla. Man Arrested for Allegedly Selling Fake Pokémon Cards Across the Country

Police say a man named Michael McCoy sold fake Pokémon cards with "little to no value" for thousands of dollars

By
Published on November 5, 2022 12:34 AM
https://www.facebook.com/tulsapolice/posts/pfbid0ge2SV4uV5A2JmVFDQQg2eByKftfCh5mqD8eNFTZyeyszsrqkEZ5fyyaui8LVJ48kl Tulsa Police Department odtorsSenp1t3gug56mfg9am0m6c 0 h70 h aalaaa9l09c6uu24f796uc5c6c 1 · COUNTERFEIT POKÉMON CARD BUST -- Man arrested for selling fake cards online for thousands of dollars. For the past several months, the Tulsa Police Department has been investigating a fraudulent Pokémon Card Scam. Detectives were contacted by five victims across the United States. Victims in Hawaii, Arizona, Texas, Colorado and Ohio all reported buying rare and high value Pokémon cards from the suspect in Tulsa, identified as Michael McCoy. Each victim purchased the cards for thousands of dollars only to find out the cards they received were fake. During the investigation, Detectives partnered with a special prosecutor with the Tulsa County District Attorney's Office who specializes in intellectual property and trademark infringement. Through collaborations with Nintendo Corporation, a representative determined that the Pokémon cards were in fact counterfeit. The cards that were sold by the suspect had little to no value on their own, however were being sold as “rare collectors cards” for $350 per card. On 11/1/2022, Officers arrested Michael McCoy at a local Post Office as he was in the process of mailing more counterfeit cards to another potential victim. McCoy is now charged with: - Obtaining Merchandise by False Pretense over $1000 x 5 - Violation of Trademark Anti-Counterfeiting Act McCoy also had warrants for his arrest out of Arkansas. This is an arrest, not a conviction.
Photo: Tulsa Police Department

Police in Tulsa, Oklahoma, have arrested a man for allegedly selling counterfeit Pokémon cards for thousands of dollars.

The Tulsa Police Department said in a release via Facebook that it began investigating the "Pokémon Card Bust" months ago. Authorities had received complaints from five buyers in Hawaii, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, and Ohio, who told police they bought thousands of dollars worth of "rare and high value Pokémon cards" from a man in Tulsa, only to receive fakes.

In their briefing, police identified the suspect as a man named Michael McCoy.

The TPD and the Tulsa County District Attorney's Office "who specializes in intellectual property and trademark infringement" partnered with Nintendo Corporation, and one of its employees "determined that the Pokémon cards were in fact counterfeit," per the release.

"The cards that were sold by the suspect had little to no value on their own, however were being sold as 'rare collectors cards' for $350 per card," TPD added.

PEOPLE reached out to Nintendo but did not immediately hear back.

McCoy was arrested on Tuesday at a post office. Police said they found him "in the process of mailing more counterfeit cards to another potential victim."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

https://www.facebook.com/tulsapolice/posts/pfbid0ge2SV4uV5A2JmVFDQQg2eByKftfCh5mqD8eNFTZyeyszsrqkEZ5fyyaui8LVJ48kl Tulsa Police Department odtorsSenp1t3gug56mfg9am0m6c 0 h70 h aalaaa9l09c6uu24f796uc5c6c 1 · COUNTERFEIT POKÉMON CARD BUST -- Man arrested for selling fake cards online for thousands of dollars. For the past several months, the Tulsa Police Department has been investigating a fraudulent Pokémon Card Scam. Detectives were contacted by five victims across the United States. Victims in Hawaii, Arizona, Texas, Colorado and Ohio all reported buying rare and high value Pokémon cards from the suspect in Tulsa, identified as Michael McCoy. Each victim purchased the cards for thousands of dollars only to find out the cards they received were fake. During the investigation, Detectives partnered with a special prosecutor with the Tulsa County District Attorney's Office who specializes in intellectual property and trademark infringement. Through collaborations with Nintendo Corporation, a representative determined that the Pokémon cards were in fact counterfeit. The cards that were sold by the suspect had little to no value on their own, however were being sold as “rare collectors cards” for $350 per card. On 11/1/2022, Officers arrested Michael McCoy at a local Post Office as he was in the process of mailing more counterfeit cards to another potential victim. McCoy is now charged with: - Obtaining Merchandise by False Pretense over $1000 x 5 - Violation of Trademark Anti-Counterfeiting Act McCoy also had warrants for his arrest out of Arkansas. This is an arrest, not a conviction.
Tulsa Police Department

One of the buyers, Riley Bennett, told Tulsa's Fox23 News, that at first glance, he was convinced the cards were real.

"Everything looked absolutely flawless, like really good to me," he said. The suspect also allegedly sent footage that showed him packaging and sending the cards.

Bennett said he sent McCoy $3,000 within a week for the cards.

However, once Bennett actually received the cards, he immediately knew something was wrong.

"It was like instant that I knew. I was like, 'These are terrible quality, these are totally fraudulent.' "

TPD's Financial Crimes Lieutenant Andrew Weeden said Bennett filed a police report in Tulsa since that's where the cards were from.

TPD then started to get similar complaints, and Bennett helped them find the suspect through a sting operation.

"I started messaging him and acting like I was a potential buyer," he said.

McCoy was later caught when he tried to mail the fraudulent cards at a Tulsa post office, police say.

Weeden said McCoy made up to $12,000 in his alleged scam.

McCoy — who allegedly had outstanding arrest warrants in Arkansas — has been charged with obtaining merchandise by false pretense over $1,000 x 5 and violation of trademark anti-counterfeiting act, TPD said in its release.

His bond for the false pretense charge was set at $4,000, per his booking record. He is being held without bond for the Arkansas warrants.

The TPD did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

It's not clear if McCoy has hired an attorney who can comment on his behalf.

Related Articles
Fugitive Captured After He is Spotted by Off-Duty Officer as They Both Vacationed at Disney World
Alleged Fugitive Captured After He Is Spotted by Off-Duty Officer as They Both Vacationed at Disney World
https://www.pdcn.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=10630 The Asset Forfeiture Unit reports the arrest of a Smithtown woman for Trademark Counterfeiting that occurred on Friday, October 7, 2022 in Plainview at 8:00 am. According to Detectives, in April 2021 an extensive investigation with the assistance of the United States Postal Inspectors was conducted at Linny’s Boutique located at 1032 Old Country Road. It was determined that the Defendant Lindsay Castelli, 31, of 10 Colonial Drive was the sole owner of a storefront that contained thousands of synthetic heat-sealed counterfeit labels along with assorted clothing and jewelry.
N.Y. Boutique Owner Charged After Police Find $40 Million in Fake Designer Items at Her Store
EXCLUSIVE: Armie Hammer wears a ripped and stained t-shirt as he emerges following lawsuit from American Express over $67K in unpaid charges.
Armie Hammer Seen in Los Angeles for First Time Since American Express Filed Lawsuit Against Actor
memphis-shooting-suspect-090822
Man Arrested After 4 Killed, 3 Wounded in 'Senseless Murder Rampage': Memphis Police
Our office is grieving the loss of our medical assistant, Allison Parker
Memphis Shooting Victims Identified, Including Medical Assistant Mom of 3 and Entrepreneur Dad of 2
Modern LED light bar on police cruiser flashing red and blue emergency lights.
3 Arkansas Police Officers Suspended After Viral Video Allegedly Shows Them Beating a Suspect
Lena Tina Frey, 52, and her daughter, Victoria Brimer, 21, were arrested Thursday, August 18, 2022 by the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office
Louisiana Mother-Daughter Dog Training Duo Charged After Video of Their Techniques Goes Viral
Emily Yu, Irvine Police Arrest Irvine Woman for Poisoning Her Husband
California Dermatologist Arrested After Husband Allegedly Catches Her Poisoning Him with Drano
Vaccination Record
South Carolina Nursing Director Charged with Making Fake COVID-19 Vaccination Cards
Meta headquarters in Menlo Park, California, US, on Thursday, July 21, 2022. Meta Platforms Inc. is scheduled to release earnings figures on July 27. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Facebook Gave Authorities Messages Between Mother and Daughter Who Are Facing Illegal Abortion Charges
Salman Rushdie
Police Identify 24-Year-Old Suspect in Salman Rushdie Stabbing
Dr. Juli Mazi
Naturopathic Doctor Allegedly Sold Fake COVID Vaccine Cards and Bogus Pellets Promising 'Lifelong Immunity'
BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA - NOVEMBER 07: Rapper Mystikal performs onstage during the No Limit Reunion Tour at 2020 Funkfest at Legion Field on November 07, 2020 in Birmingham, Alabama. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Rapper Mystikal Charged with First-Degree Rape, False Imprisonment After Arrest: Police
Murdaugh Family
Everything to Know About the Murdaugh Family Murders, Including Details of Allegations Against Alex
William Anthony Spivey
Former N.C. Police Chief Found and Arrested After Allegedly Faking Suicide to Evade Criminal Charges
Juan Tejedor Baron
Hawaii Murder Suspect Allegedly Killed Man After Learning He Had HIV, Then Lived Out of Victim's Luxury Home