Okla. Man Arrested for Allegedly Selling Fake Pokémon Cards Across the Country

Police in Tulsa, Oklahoma, have arrested a man for allegedly selling counterfeit Pokémon cards for thousands of dollars.

The Tulsa Police Department said in a release via Facebook that it began investigating the "Pokémon Card Bust" months ago. Authorities had received complaints from five buyers in Hawaii, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, and Ohio, who told police they bought thousands of dollars worth of "rare and high value Pokémon cards" from a man in Tulsa, only to receive fakes.

In their briefing, police identified the suspect as a man named Michael McCoy.

The TPD and the Tulsa County District Attorney's Office "who specializes in intellectual property and trademark infringement" partnered with Nintendo Corporation, and one of its employees "determined that the Pokémon cards were in fact counterfeit," per the release.

"The cards that were sold by the suspect had little to no value on their own, however were being sold as 'rare collectors cards' for $350 per card," TPD added.

PEOPLE reached out to Nintendo but did not immediately hear back.

McCoy was arrested on Tuesday at a post office. Police said they found him "in the process of mailing more counterfeit cards to another potential victim."

Tulsa Police Department

One of the buyers, Riley Bennett, told Tulsa's Fox23 News, that at first glance, he was convinced the cards were real.

"Everything looked absolutely flawless, like really good to me," he said. The suspect also allegedly sent footage that showed him packaging and sending the cards.

Bennett said he sent McCoy $3,000 within a week for the cards.

However, once Bennett actually received the cards, he immediately knew something was wrong.

"It was like instant that I knew. I was like, 'These are terrible quality, these are totally fraudulent.' "

TPD's Financial Crimes Lieutenant Andrew Weeden said Bennett filed a police report in Tulsa since that's where the cards were from.

TPD then started to get similar complaints, and Bennett helped them find the suspect through a sting operation.

"I started messaging him and acting like I was a potential buyer," he said.

McCoy was later caught when he tried to mail the fraudulent cards at a Tulsa post office, police say.

Weeden said McCoy made up to $12,000 in his alleged scam.

McCoy — who allegedly had outstanding arrest warrants in Arkansas — has been charged with obtaining merchandise by false pretense over $1,000 x 5 and violation of trademark anti-counterfeiting act, TPD said in its release.

His bond for the false pretense charge was set at $4,000, per his booking record. He is being held without bond for the Arkansas warrants.

The TPD did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

It's not clear if McCoy has hired an attorney who can comment on his behalf.