Oklahoma Man Allegedly Killed Daughter's Two Dogs to Punish Her for Not Doing Dishes

Authorities in Oklahoma have filed animal cruelty charges against a 35-year-old father accused of fatally shooting his teenage daughter’s two dogs — allegedly as a way to punish the girl for failing to do the dishes.

PEOPLE confirms the arrest of Jeffrey Don Edwards of Harrah, who was detained last week on two counts of animal cruelty, according to online court records.

He was released Thursday after posting $10,000 bail. Edwards has not entered pleas to the charges, but when contacted by the Associated Press, he denied the allegations.

“Pretty much everything you’ve heard is a complete lie,” Edwards told the AP last week.

Affidavits filed in court and obtained by The Oklahoman allege Edwards was angry with his daughter last Tuesday evening for leaving dirty dishes in the kitchen sink and leaving other parts of his home in messy condition.

Danielle Depee, Edwards’ ex-wife and the mother of his two children, told The Oklahoman her daughter called her late that night, after her father started allegedly started yelling at her and her younger brother.

“At one point, he told them to get out of his house,” Depee said.

When the two children returned the following morning, the two dogs were nowhere to be found, Depee said.

According to Depee, the girl’s uncle allegedly told her daughter that Edwards decided to discipline the girl by killing her two dogs — Jessica Dawn, a golden retriever, and Duck, a blue heeler Labrador mix, The Oklahoman reports.

The dogs’ bodies were ultimately found 100 yards from Edwards’ home, according to the paper.

PEOPLE was unable to reach Edwards Tuesday morning.

“They are devastated and in shock that their dad would hurt them that way,” Depee told the paper. “Both my kids never thought he would do what he did.”

Depee told the AP her kids want nothing to do with their dad.

“My kids believe he deserves the punishment he gets,” Depee said.