Oklahoma Man, 39, Behind Bars After Parents Are Found Murdered at Home

Image zoom Shawn Pittman Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation

After an extensive manhunt by police, an Oklahoma man is now behind bars. He was considered a person of interest after his parents were found killed Tuesday morning inside their Stroud home.

According to investigators, officers were dispatched to the home of Pauletta Pittman, 63, and her husband, Mark Pittman, 65, after one of Pauletta’s co-workers called 911 when she failed to report for work.

There, they found the couple slain, and immediately identified their adult son, Shawn Pittman, as a person of interest.

Police caught up with the 39-year-old Tuesday afternoon, driving around in his mother’s van.

Detectives say Shawn lived with his parents.

There is no motive for the killings at this point, and it is not known how they died.

According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, Shawn was allegedly intoxicated at the time of his arrest.

For the moment, he remains in custody on a single count of driving under the influence. He has not been charged in connection with the killings.

It was unclear Wednesday if Pittman was represented by an attorney who could speak on his behalf.