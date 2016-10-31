Double Murder Suspect Who Live-Streamed His Getaway Is Shot Dead by Police

An Oklahoma man accused of killing two relatives and injuring several others in a days-long spree of crime and violence was shot dead by law enforcement on Sunday, after a heated pursuit, authorities say.

“Michael Dale Vance was killed near Leedey in Dewey County,” the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office announced in a statement early Monday. “The Dewey County Sheriff was also injured during a confrontation with the suspect.”

The sheriff’s injuries are not life-threatening, according to the statement.

An Oklahoma state trooper fatally shot Vance late Sunday about 130 miles from Oklahoma City, CNN reports. Earlier that night, Dewey County Sheriff Clay Sander reportedly pulled over Vance’s vehicle, and the two engaged in gunfire before Vance got away, leading authorities on a chase.

Vance, 38, had already eluded authorities for seven days, stealing multiple cars and at one point live-streaming his getaway in two Facebook Live videos, the Associated Press reports.

Sheriff Sander suffered gunshot wounds to the left forearm and the shoulder, according to CNN.

Later Sunday night, Oklahoma Highway Patrol Chief Ricky Adams tweeted, “The manhunt is over.”

It began when police responded to reports of gunfire on Oct. 23. Vance shot at two unidentified police officers that day as he was passing through Wellston, Oklahoma, a sheriff’s spokesman told PEOPLE.

Vance, who was struck by return fire, allegedly fled the scene in a patrol car before he shot and injured a woman during a carjacking.

According to affidavits obtained by PEOPLE, investigators allege Vance then killed two people — his uncle, Ronald Everett Wilkson, 55, and his 54-year-old aunt, Valerie Kay Wilkson — after fleeing from Wellston to Luther, Oklahoma.

Authorities say the Wilksons’ bullet-riddled bodies were discovered the afternoon of Oct. 23 with stab wounds to the neck, indicating someone tried to decapitate them.

Local authorities reportedly believe Vance allegedly targeted the Wilksons in a “rage killing” as he fled from police that Sunday. They allege he had an apparent hit list with several other names on it.

Vance was wanted on multiple charges including two counts of first-degree murder, the AP reports.

In his Facebook videos, both of which have been removed from the site, Vance bragged about a carjacking, showed off what appeared to be an AK-47 and encouraged his viewers to “stay tuned.”

In the videos, Vance claimed he was “set up,” but he did not say by who. He spoke of an unidentified woman he insisted “knew I would flip out … that’s why she was worried about me getting out of jail.”

Vance was arrested three months ago and charged with child sexual abuse, authorities said. It is unclear whether Vance ever entered a plea or retained an attorney in that case.