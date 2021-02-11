Oklahoma Grandfather and 4-Year-Old Granddaughter Fatally Stabbed Allegedly by His Nephew: Police

Suspect Lawrence Paul Anderson, 42, is hospitalized and in custody pending formal charges from the Grady County District Attorney, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said

A grandfather and his 4-year-old granddaughter were killed in a stabbing Tuesday in a small town southwest of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Chickasha police arrived at his home Tuesday night after receiving a 911 call in which the caller hung up, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation's PIO told news station KFOR.

"While attempting to make contact at the door, officers could hear someone inside the home calling for help," the OSBI said in a release Wednesday. "Officers forced entry and discovered there were four people injured inside the home."

Leon Pye, 67, and his granddaughter Kaeos Yates, 4, were pronounced dead on the scene, the OSBI said. Pye's wife, Delci, was also found at the scene with non-life-threatening injuries. She was transported to a local hospital and is recovering.

"The fourth person in the home was 42-year-old Lawrence Paul Anderson. He was identified as the person who inflicted the injuries to the Pyes and Yates," the OSBI said.

Anderson, also injured, was taken into custody by Chickasha police before being taken to the hospital.

"He remains hospitalized and in custody pending formal charges from the Grady County District Attorney," the OSBI said.

Anderson has been identified as Pye's nephew, KFOR reported.

"It's very early on in this investigation," OSBI's Brook Arbeitman told KFOR. "As to the cause of what led to this, that's still being investigated at this point in time."

"It's awful to think about taking your child to your parents' house for a visit and then the next thing you know she's been killed," she added.