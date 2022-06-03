Oklahoma Doctor Accused of Drugging Date's Champagne, Groping and Threatening Her in Hotel Room

Oklahoma authorities have charged an Elk City eye doctor with biochemical assault alleging that he drugged his date's drink during an incident that unfolded late last year.

Online court records accessed by PEOPLE confirm the charge against ophthalmologist Dr. Kamran Massoumi, who was arrested on Thursday.

Massoumi, 54, could not be reached for comment early Friday, nor could his attorney. It was unclear Friday if he had gone before a judge to plead to the charge he faces.

According to the criminal complaint, obtained by both KSWO and KFOR, Massoumi had a date with a woman on Christmas Eve that continued into Christmas morning.

After dinner at Opus Steakhouse in Oklahoma City, Massoumi allegedly invited his date back to the Omni Hotel for drinks.

At the hotel bar, the victim and Massoumi shared Champagne, the complaint alleges.

Investigators recovered surveillance footage from the bar that the complaint says shows the doctor pulling something from his pants' pocket and sprinkling a white powdery substance into the woman's flute, per the outlets.

The victim told police that as the two of them walked up to the doctor's room to take in the city's skyline, she felt "novocaine all over her body."

She told police she was "dizzy" and that her entire body "began to feel numb."

The woman sought a protective order against Massoumi, claiming that, when they reached his room, he "told me to lie down and began groping my body. I pushed him away."

She said the doctor "threatened her and she's afraid he could kill her," the stations report.

The victim called a friend to come pick her up.