Oklahoma Couple Wanted by Police After 1 Child Is Found Dead, 3 in Critical Condition & 1 Missing

Image zoom Robin Alexander and Hakim Mustafa Moore

An Oklahoma couple are currently wanted by local police after authorities found one of their five children dead and three others in critical condition and are searching for one more.

Early last month, the Altus Police Department issued an arrest warrant for Hakim Mustafa Moore and Robin Alexander in Jackson, OK, according to a post on APD’s Facebook page.

The couple are wanted by authorities after they failed to appear in court for several charges, including three counts of child abuse, one count of child neglect and one count of enabling child neglect.

Police believe they have since fled to the St. Louis, Missouri area to “evade capture”.

The investigation involving Moore, 27, and Alexander, 29, who are parents to five children, has been ongoing since Sept. 2018, according to authorities.

The APD said they first became involved with the child abuse case on September 6, 2018, after Oklahoma Department of Human Services showed up to their residence and requested their assistance “in regards to signs of physical abuse on the three minor children.”

Image zoom Robin Alexander

RELATED: Ill. Mom and Her 2 Kids Killed in Apparent Murder-Suicide by Dad: ‘She Was Trying to Break Away’

The three children were treated and released from medical care, according to APD.

After filing the charges, APD said Moore and Alexander were taken into custody and then released on bond, but failed to appear in court on June 10.

It was around that time that the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the United States Marshals were called on to provide additional assistance with the search.

During the investigation, police said they located three of Moore and Alexander’s children in Oklahoma. The children were listed in critical condition, but are currently in the state’s custody. It was not immediately clear when the children were found.

They later located a fourth child who had sadly died and authorities are now searching for the fifth. According to police, the last child was believed to be born in a hotel room with no documentation, making the identification process incredibly difficult.

Image zoom Hakim Mustafa Moore

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

As authorities continue to their search, they are now offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to Moore and Alexander’s arrest.

Anyone with information regarding the couple or the fifth child’s whereabouts is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Service Communication Center at (800) 336-0102 and CrimeStoppers at (866) 371-TIPS (8477).

People can also report any pertinent information on the case to the U.S. Marshals’ website at https://www.usmarshals.gov/tips/.