Gunman Who Opened Fire at Oklahoma City Restaurant, Wounding 4, Is Fatally Shot by Armed Civilian

A bystander with a pistol fatally shot an active gunman who opened fire inside an Oklahoma City restaurant on Thursday.

Oklahoma City Police said the shooter injured at least four people during the attack, which occurred at Louie’s Grill & Bar on the east side of Lake Hefner Parkway around 6:30 p.m.

“A bystander with a pistol confronted the shooter outside the restaurant and fatally shot him,” police wrote on Twitter.

Of the four wounded, two were shot and taken to the hospital with “serious injuries,” police said. All are expected to survive. None of their identities were released.

A bystander told The Oklahoman that his daughter and granddaughter were shot. They were at the restaurant for a birthday party.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Police say the incident and the gunman’s motive are still under investigation, with “a large number of witnesses” detained. They say there is “no indication of terrorism at this point.”

Neither the shooter nor the civilian were named.

A press conference is scheduled for later Friday.