Oklahoma City Bombing, 20 Years Later: Survivor 'One of God's Angels That He Kept Here'

Lavern McCloud can still picture herself saying goodbye to her daughter, Nekia, at the daycare center inside the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City on the morning of April 19, 1995.

“They were getting ready to eat breakfast; I think she was getting ready to wash her hands,” McCloud, 52, tells PEOPLE. The truck bomb set by Timothy McVeigh, who was convicted and executed, detonated at 9:02 a.m., collapsing part of the structure and killing 168 people. It also blew out windows at McCloud’s office building a couple of block away. When she heard the Murrah Building had been hit, and with Nekia inside, McCloud “took off running.”

“They didn’t think she was going to make it through the night,” says McCloud. Brain surgery kept her daughter, then age 4, in a coma for a month – and not until another month after that, when Nekia ended a period of blank facial expressions with her first laugh, did McCloud finally feel relief.

“That day,” she says, “I knew she was going to be okay.”

Now at age 24, Nekia, one of the attack’s youngest survivors recently reunited by PEOPLE, has the cognitive level of a 6- or 7-year-old. “She had to relearn everything all over again,” her mother says.

But Nekia has defied doctors who initially feared she’d never again walk or talk. And although she’s quiet around all but her closest circle, she is alert and independent, riding public transit to work five days a week at a shelter for people with disabilities, and making trips with friends to an amusement park.

“I buy her a season pass,” says her mom. “She likes going to the library. She likes shopping. She likes bowling. She cooks and all that. She has come a long way.”

“She understands that she’s different from, like, her older brother and sister. She’s not able to live on her own like they are,” says McCloud. But it doesn’t diminish Nekia’s dreams of someday driving a car, having a boyfriend and maybe getting married – dreams her mother prays may yet come true.

“I’m a firm believer that God is a healer, and He has shown me that through the progress that she has made,” says McCloud. “She could have been one that didn’t make it. She’s one of God’s angels that He kept here for a reason. I know she’s going to do good things.”

