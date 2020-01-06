Did a Love Triangle at an Oklahoma Church Lead to Murder?

On Oct. 26, 2001, Oklahoma man Rob Andrew called police and reported something disturbing: The brake lines on his car had been cut, and he believed his wife and her lover were responsible.

It was a terrifying episode in what had been a difficult time in Rob’s life — and his final months are examined on tonight’s episode of People Magazine Investigates, airing at 10 p.m. ET on Investigation Discovery. (An exclusive clip is above.)

Rob knew his wife Brenda had been having an affair with James Pavatt, who, like Rob, was a deacon at North Pointe Baptist Church in Edmond. It was one of several affairs Brenda had carried out throughout the couple’s marriage, but Rob didn’t believe in divorce and wanted to stick things out.

That hope was dashed in September, however, when Brenda kicked him out of their Oklahoma City house and filed for divorce, and limited his contact with their two kids.

Despite the bad signs, Rob, who worked as an advertising executive, leaned on his faith to remain optimistic.

RELATED: A Church Deacon Was Murdered and His Estranged Wife Was Shot — But Who Pulled the Trigger?

On Nov. 20, 2001, he wrote in his spiritual journal, “I should walk with assurance of the things I hope for — a relationship with my kids, a loving relationship with family and friends, a home that worships, laughs, and plays and loves. Stay faithful!”

Image zoom James Pavatt, Brenda Andrew Oklahoma Department of Corrections

After he reported the incident with his brakes to police, and told authorities he was going through a difficult separation, Oklahoma City Det. Mike Klika advised him to never go to his old home unescorted.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

But on Nov. 20, the day of his resolute journal entry, Rob disregarded Klika’s advice and went to his former home to pick up his two children to spend Thanksgiving weekend with them.

He wouldn’t leave the home alive. Police responding to a 911 call from Brenda found Rob fatally shot and Brenda with a gunshot wound to the arm. She told authorities that a pair of masked men were responsible.

But was she telling the truth?

People Magazine Investigates: Oklahoma Horror Story airs tonight at 10 p.m. ET on Investigation Discovery.