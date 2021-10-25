The family had adopted the dog just three weeks ago

3-Year-Old Okla. Boy Mauled to Death by Family Dog While Playing with Animal in Yard

Oklahoma authorities confirm a 3-year-old boy was mauled to death last week by a dog his family had rescued only three weeks ago.

In a statement, the Creek County Sheriff's Office said they were first called about the fatal attack last Wednesday at about 7:20 p.m.

At first, officials were told a boy was missing just south of Kiefer, Okla.

"Shortly after deputies arrived on scene, a family member located the child on the property," reads the statement. "The child was pronounced deceased at approximately 7:35 p.m."

The statement said the dog is being held at an animal control facility, but did not specify if it would be euthanized.

The sheriff's office has yet to release the name of the boy who was killed in the attack, but local station KOCO spoke to his family, who identified him as James McNeelis.

The boy's family spoke to KJRH, and said the animal was a mix between a Corgi and a Shetland Sheepdog.

The dog, they said, showed no signs of aggression in the three weeks since they adopted it.

The attack happened just outside the family's home, as James played with his new pet.