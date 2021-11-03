Glenda "Cookie" Parton was looking for her son Dwayne Selby and his friend Jack Grimes when she went missing

Okla. Woman Searching for Her Missing Son and His Friend Has Now Disappeared Herself

An Oklahoma woman who was searching for her missing son and his friend has now also disappeared.

According to Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regaldo, Glenda "Cookie" Parton was reported missing on Oct. 26 after her car was found abandoned on the side of Highway 75 in Tulsa.

Parton had been looking for her son, 59-year-old Dwayne Selby, and his friend Jack Grimes, 76, after the two men went missing days earlier.

The pair were last heard from on Oct. 22, according to the sheriff's office. Family members told local station KOKI the men had plans to attend a horse show in Fort Worth, Texas, but never made it to the show.

When their families hadn't heard from them, they reported the men missing.

The day before her car was found, Parton was captured on video in a Turley business with an unknown man. Investigators were able to locate the man and interview him.

Authorities have not released his identity or his relationship to Parton.

On Sunday, Regaldo announced during a press conference that investigators had discovered human remains in a wooded area west of Turley. Regaldo confirmed they belonged to Grimes. His manner of death was ruled a homicide.

"Our deepest sympathies are with the family and friends of Jack Grimes," Regalado said.

"We currently are searching the area where Jack's remains were found for additional victims."

Regaldo said that investigators have not ruled out foul play in Parton and her son's disappearances.