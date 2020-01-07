Okla. Toddler Was Brutally Murdered on New Year’s Day, and Suspect Took His Own Life Days Later

Image zoom GoFundMe

One week after an Oklahoma 2-year-old was fatally beaten in his family’s home, his great-grandmother is speaking out.

“Jesus was with him and I know that he was reaching down his arms and brought the baby into his chest,” Windy Jones told local station KFOR of her great-grandson Jeremiah Johnson’s violent death.

Jeremiah was discovered badly beaten New Year’s morning after Norman police were called to his family’s home for a welfare check, according to a press release obtained by PEOPLE.

“Right off the [bat] as medical personnel began to look at the child, they began to recognize that there was some significant abuse and physical trauma to the child,” Norman Police Public Information Officer Sarah Jensen said, KFOR reports.

He had been in the care of his mother’s boyfriend Christopher Trent at the time of his death, according to police. By the time the child arrived at a nearby hospital, Jeremiah had succumbed to his injuries.

“The hole in the wall, the hair and blood stuck in the hole in the wall — his face was beaten, he had a hole in his back,” Jones said of the boy’s injuries. “How could this ugliness come into our lives?”

A three-day manhunt ensued for Trent, who was wanted for first-degree murder. However, by the time authorities found Trent, it was too late.

The 38-year-old’s body was discovered hanging from a tree in the Wichita Mountains. He is believed to have killed himself.

UPDATE: 38YO Chris Trent was located deceased in the Wichita Mountain Wildlife Refuge by authorities. https://t.co/vrSWj1Mixc — Norman Police (@normanokpd) January 4, 2020

“He is a coward,” Jones told KFOR. “He is the worst kind of coward there is…I will never forgive him for it…I pray one day God will soften my heart so that I can forgive him.”

As the investigation into the toddler’s death continues, authorities and family have been unable to reach Jeremiah’s mother. Now, family members from both Trent’s and Jeremiah’s sides are now working together to lay the boy to rest.

“I can’t do this by myself,” Jones said. “I don’t have any funds and I can’t do it. If I could do it, I certainly wouldn’t be asking.”

No charges have been filed at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the case is urged to contact Norman Crime Stoppers at 405-366-STOP (7867).