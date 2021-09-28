Okla. Teacher's Aide Faces Rape Charges After Allegedly Admitting to Having Sex with a Student 

An Oklahoma teacher's aide has been charged with rape after authorities say that she had an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student.

Morgan Moore, 24, was a teacher's aide at Maysville Public Schools in Garvin County, about 50 miles south of Oklahoma City.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Maysville Police Chief Paul Bush tells News on 6 that Moore told one of the other teachers that she was having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a male student. The other teacher notified the high school principal, who called police.

Chief Bush says that he interviewed Moore, the teen, and a witness before making an arrest.

"First-degree rape is what she was charged with," Bush tells the outlet. "Formal charges were sent to the Chickasha Nation prosecutors office Friday around 3:30 p.m. So, it will be up to them to file charges or not file charges."

Because Moore is a member of the Chocktaw Nation, the FBI may eventually take over the case.

According to the Garvin County News Star, Moore was hired last month to work as a special education paraprofessional. This was her first year working in the county's school system. After she was hired, she posted the news to her private Facebook page. "I'm super exited I got this opportunity," she told her friends and followers.

Moore, who is married with two sons, has not yet entered a plea. Court records did not reflect an attorney authorized to speak on her behalf.

After her arrest, Moore was fired from her position.