Okla. Teacher Allegedly Raped Teen at His Home While Wife and Daughter Were Out of Town

Brandon Neal, 34, is accused of inappropriately touching a student while they were at a local gym before bringing her to his house to rape her

By KC Baker
Published on August 30, 2022 01:14 PM
Brandon Neal
Brandon Neal. Photo: Bixby Police Department

A onetime Oklahoma high school teacher and track coach allegedly raped a teenage student at his home in 2019, say authorities.

On Friday, Brandon Neal, 34, of Bixby, who resigned from Broken Arrow High School, turned himself in to police on an arrest warrant charging him with second-degree rape and sexual battery, court records show.

Authorities allege Neal and the unidentified student began a month-long sexual relationship in December of 2019 after they saw each other at The Bodymasters Fitness gym in Bixby, according to the affidavit of probable cause, KMRG reports.

Neal pleaded not guilty and was released on a $100,000 bond.

The teen told police that in December of 2019, Neal allegedly touched her sexually while adjusting her body while she was lying on a table, according to the affidavit, KMRG reports.

Then, on Dec. 26, 2019, she told police she went to Neal's home in Bixby where they had sex, reporter Lori Fullbright of News On 6 reports.

Neal's wife and daughter were away at the time, the affidavit says, KMRG reports.

The allegations came to light on Jan. 7, 2020, when the girl and her mother reported it to the Broken Arrow Police Department, Fullbright reports.

The girl told police that she and Neal allegedly kept in touch over Snapchat.

But the next day, the girl denied having a sexual relationship with Neal when police questioned her at school. She refused to let authorities look at her phone.

Neal also denied having a sexual relationship with the teen, but did give police access to his phone after he spoke to detectives on Jan. 8, 2020.

Neal resigned that day, according to Broken Arrow Public Schools, News On 6 reports.

On Jan. 10, police obtained a warrant for the teen's phone after seeing video of her going to Neal's class right after talking to police and speaking to him in the hallway, the affidavit says.

The case stalled in April 2020 when the girl refused to cooperate and police allegedly found no evidence on Snapchat accounts belonging to her and Neal, the affidavit says.

More than a year later, on May 6, 2021, the case became active again when the teen went back to police and alleged she and Neal did have a sexual relationship that lasted from December 2019 to Jan. 7, 2020, News On 6 reports.

She also allegedly told police that she had "burned everything" on her Snapchat account, the affidavit states.

She told police she came forward because she was afraid of Neal, court documents show, KMRG reports.

Court records show that as part of Neal's bond conditions, he is not allowed to have any contact with the teen or to be employed by any gym or as a personal trainer.

PEOPLE was not immediately available to reach Neal's attorney.

