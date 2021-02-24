Lawrence Paul Anderson had been released from prison early before the slayings

Okla. Man Now Accused of Killing Neighbor Along with Uncle, Niece, as Cops Reveal Gruesome Details

A man who was released early from prison has been charged with killing three people in a gruesome case in Oklahoma.

Lawrence Paul Anderson is behind bars after a judge denied bail for the 42-year-old, who currently faces three counts of first-degree murder, one count of assault and one count of maiming, the Associated Press reports.

According to an Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation press release, Anderson is accused of murdering his uncle, Leon Pye, 67; Pye's granddaughter, 4-year-old Kaeos Yates; and Anderson's neighbor, 41-year-old Andrea Lynn Blankenship, earlier this month.

Anderson also allegedly admitted to cutting out Blankenship's heart after killing her, bringing it to his aunt and uncle's house and cooking it for them with potatoes, the Washington Post reports.

On Feb. 9., a 911 call was made from inside Pye's home, but the caller hung up. Chickasha police were dispatched and attempted to make contact with the homeowner. When officers arrived at the scene and heard someone inside the home calling for help, they forced their way inside and discovered four people injured.

Pye and his granddaughter were pronounced dead at the scene. However, Pye's wife, Delsie, was maimed during the attack and taken to the hospital for treatment. She has since been treated and released from the hospital.

Anderson was identified as a suspect in the pair's murders and taken into custody. (The Pyes are Anderson's aunt and uncle.)

On Feb. 12, while in custody at the hospital, Anderson allegedly admitted to killing his neighbor, Andrea Blankenship, who lived on the same street as the Pyes in Chickasha. Officers went to Blankenship's house and found the 41-year-old mother stabbed to death.

Investigators allege that Anderson first murdered Blankenship before going to the Pyes' house, where he allegedly attacked his three relatives.

Authorities have not revealed a motive in the slayings.

According to the the Oklahoman, in 2017 Anderson was sentenced to 20 years in prison for probation violations on a drug case. However, he was released early after only serving three years when Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt commuted the sentence as part of a criminal justice reform.

Grady County District Attorney Jason Hicks criticized Stitt's decision that led to the release of hundreds of inmates in the state.

"It is time that we do better," Hicks said, the newspaper reports. "If we have the highest incarceration rate in the world, OK. We can look at our citizens and be honest with them and tell them that you're safe. I can't tell the people in my district today that they're safe."

It's unclear whether Anderson was under the influence of drugs or alcohol during the Feb. 9 attacks.