Okla. Man Demanded $300K Before Killing Four People At Marijuana Grow Operation, Prosecutor Says

A man arrested in connection with a quadruple homicide at an Oklahoma marijuana growing facility demanded the $300,000 he invested in the operation before the deadly shooting, prosecutors say in court documents obtained by ABC News.

Wu Chen, 45, was charged Friday with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of assault and battery with a deadly weapon in connection with the Nov. 20 slayings.

Chen, who prosecutors aim to hold without bond, demanded the money from other workers, "as a return of a portion of his 'investment' in the enterprise," Assistant District Attorney Austin Murrey wrote in an affidavit, ABC News reports.

"The fact that it could not be handed over on a moment's notice is what precipitated the mass murder," Murrey wrote.

Kingfisher County deputies initially responded to a hostage situation at the 10-acre Northwest Oklahoma City facility, but instead found three men and one woman — all Chinese nationals — already deceased and one injured survivor.

The victims have been identified as Quirong Lin, Chen He Chun, Chen He Qiang and Fang Hui Lee, ABC reports, citing court records.

The solitary survivor of the killing spree — identified as Yi Fei Lin — was air-lifted to an Oklahoma City hospital for treatment.

Chen allegedly entered the building around 5:45 p.m., with a number of employees still on site. He was allegedly inside the facility for a "significant amount of time" before the killings began. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations previously said the homicides did not "appear to be a random incident."

The suspect was eventually arrested in Miami Beach, Fla., on Nov. 22, when the car he was driving was flagged by a tag reader and linked to an outstanding Oklahoma arrest warrant, according to a statement from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations.

Chen is scheduled to be in court on Wednesday, reports say. It's unclear whether he has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.