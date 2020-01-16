Okla. High School Volleyball Coach Accused of Sex with Student and Another School Employee

Image zoom Tulsa County Jail

An Oklahoma high school volleyball coach is accused of raping a student in a threesome with another woman at her home.

On Tuesday, Joyce Churchwell was arrested and charged with first degree rape, according to Tulsa County Jail records. Churchwell, 40, is the volleyball coach at Berryville Public High School, the district’s website states.

The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office began investigating Churchwell after rumors of Churchwell and a former employee “in a threesome sexual act with another student” reached Berryville school faculty in December, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Tulsa World.

Concerned, school staff called police and reported the rumors.

Churchwell and the other woman — who has not been charged as of Thursday — connected with the student, who was 18 at the time, via Snapchat. Over time, the messages became sexual, with Churchwell allegedly sending nude pictures and videos of herself to the teen.

On the day of the alleged rape in mid-2019, Chuchwell and the other woman allegedly messaged the student inviting him to come over. They said they were at Churchwell’s home alone as her husband was out of town.

The student told investigators when he went over, he had sex with Churchwell and the other woman.

In a statement to the World, the Berryville School District said it is cooperating with investigators and takes the safety of its students “very seriously.”

Churchwell remains behind bars on $5,000 bail. It is unclear if she has an attorney to comment on her behalf.