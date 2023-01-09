Okla. Girl, 12, Fatally Stabs 9-Year-Old Brother as Parent Slept Upstairs, Police Say

By Nicole Acosta
Published on January 9, 2023 12:15 PM
Tulsa Police Car
Tulsa police car. Photo: J Pat Carter/Getty

Authorities in Oklahoma have arrested a 12-year-old girl accused of fatally stabbing her younger brother as their parent slept upstairs.

The young girl allegedly woke up a parent in their Tulsa home just before midnight on Jan. 5 and claimed she had stabbed her 9-year-old brother, according to a press release from the Tulsa Police Department.

After first responders performed CPR on him, the young boy was rushed to a local hospital where he was taken into surgery, police said. The 9-year-old boy was pronounced dead shortly after 2:30 a.m.

His older sister is being held at the Family Center for Juvenile Justice and the Tulsa Police Child Crisis Unit is handling the investigation. The children have not been identified by authorities.

A possible motive for the killing has not yet been shared by investigators, who noted how it's still too early to tell, especially considering the suspect's age.

"Intent is going to be a key component that the court system will have to work out," Tulsa Police Capt. Richard Meulenberg told Fox 23. "Obviously we did some interviews, but interviews with a 12-year old are very preliminary."

An anonymous neighbor reacted to the tragedy, saying that the parent's life, "or the little girl's life, will never be the same, especially the little girl," according to the news outlet.

According to the police department, the stabbing is the city's second homicide of the year, with the first also being a family-related incident.

