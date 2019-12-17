Okla. Cheerleading Coach Admits to Having Sex with 2 Teen Students

Image zoom Brandy Lynn Foreman Sequoyah County Sheriff's Office

An Oklahoma school teacher and coach is facing four counts of sexual battery after being arrested for allegedly engaging in sexual relationships with two teen students.

Brandy Lynn Foreman, a 29-year-old junior high English teacher and cheerleading coach at Central Public School in Sallisaw, Oklahoma, was arrested on Dec. 5, following an investigation brought on by a tip to the school district about sexual assault allegations.

According to a probably cause affidavit, the teacher cooperated with Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office but at first denied all accusations, claiming to investigators that she was close with all of her students and would hug them but nothing more.

After further interviews with the two teen victims, investigators met with Foreman again, when they say she admitted to having sex with both boys at different periods of time.

Foreman said in the affidavit that she would use Snapchat to send explicit messages to the teens. Intercourse with the younger of the two victims allegedly began shortly after he turned 16.

According to investigators, the boy said the two had had sexual encounters five to 10 times between June 2018 and March 2019. The woman would pick up the victim during the encounters and drive to secluded locations where she would allegedly assault him inside her vehicle. He said she provided condoms out of a box in her car.

The older of the two victims told investigators his first sexual interaction with the teacher was in December 2017. The now 19-year-old said he would receive nude photos from Foreman, and that one time he “snuck” her into his house, where they had sex. Two of the encounters were allegedly prior to his graduation.

Foreman pleaded not guilty to the charges, according to the Sequoyah County Times. She is due back in court on Jan. 29. It was immediately unclear whether Foreman has an attorney to reach for comment.

Representatives at Central Public School did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment. According to Tulsa World, the school issued a statement revealing that Foreman was placed on administrative leave.

“One of the Central School District’s top priorities is to provide a safe learning environment for its students,” read the statement. “The District is now reviewing the results of the investigation and will take appropriate steps based on the results of the investigation.”

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.