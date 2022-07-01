Kaitlyn Wilkes, 19, is charged with 12 counts of rape and two counts of gross sexual imposition

Ohio Dance Instructor Accused of Repeatedly Raping Student Under the Age of 13

An Ohio dance instructor is accused of repeatedly raping a student who was under the age of 13.

According to Trumbull County court records, Kaitlyn Wilkes, 19, of Vienna, is charged with 12 counts of rape and two counts of gross sexual imposition.

An official with the Trumbull County Sheriff's Office tells PEOPLE Wilkes had been an instructor at a dance school where she'd previously been a student, and was fired after the accusations surfaced.

WKBN, citing Trumbull County Assistant Prosecutor Diane Barber, reports the alleged rapes occurred between December 2021 and February 2022 at four locations in the county.

According to the Tribune Chronicle, Barber said in court that each of the rape counts carries a sentence of 25 years to life in prison. The outlet reports that Barber said that as an instructor, Wilkes had authority over the alleged victim.

Wilkes pleaded not guilty to the charges during a Wednesday arraignment, court records show. Her bond was set at $250,000, and she was ordered not to have contact with anyone under the age of 18 and was forbidden from using social media.

She is next due in court for a pretrial hearing on July 20.

PEOPLE was not able to immediately reach Barber or Wilkes' defense attorney, Mary Ellen Ditchey.