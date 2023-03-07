Ohio Woman Who Wanted 93-Year-Old Grandmother to 'Be at Rest' Admits Drowning Her in Kitchen Sink

An Ohio woman who told police she intentionally drowned her grandmother in the kitchen sink so the elderly woman could "be at rest" has pleaded guilty to murder, reports say.

After pleading not guilty to the murder charge late last year, Heidi Matheny changed her plea last Friday to guilty, multiple outlets report.

According to WKBN-TV, the day before the Nov. 15, 2022, killing, Matheny, 35, explained to detectives that doctors had recommended she put her grandmother into a nursing home, but she couldn't afford the cost.

The next day, after she and the victim, Alice Matheny, ate ice cream, she told police she snuck up behind the 93-year-old while the victim was washing dishes and held her head in the kitchen sink "until the bubbles stopped," at the victim's Eaton, Ohio, apartment, per the outlet.

Citing police records, WXIX-TV reports Matheny told police she then dragged Alice to the couch, where she resumed "blowing bubbles, so she put her in the bathtub until she stopped."

Matheny said she held her grandmother underwater for 15 minutes and left her dead body in the tub.

"I just lost my s---," Matheny said, according to the station. "It's nothing that she did. She's a perfect freaking grandma."

Matheny told detectives her grandmother suffered from daily panic attacks, so she wanted the woman "to be at rest," per the station.

Following the killing, Matheny said she escaped through a window because she "didn't want the neighbors to see her," the outlet reports.

According to the Journal-News, Matheny turned herself in two hours later.

Her attorney, Gracita Hubler, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Matheny will be sentenced March 15.