Ohio Woman and Relatives Were Killed in 2016 by Her Ex, Who Was Angry Over Custody Battle

An Ohio man pleaded guilty Thursday to the 2016 brutal slayings of his ex-girlfriend and multiple members of her family.

Edward "Jake" Wagner, 28, pleaded guilty to 23 counts in court in Pike County after a deal with prosecutors that would take the death penalty off the table, the Columbus Dispatch reports. Wagner also agreed to assist prosecutors in their case against his parents, George Wagner III and Angela Wagner, and brother, George Wagner IV, who are all charged with murder in connection with the slayings, reports the Dispatch.

They have pleaded not guilty.

George Wagner III's attorney, Mark Collins, tells PEOPLE, "We do not know the extent of the cooperation [between Jake Wagner and law enforcement] or what information was given. Once we receive that we will assess and advise our client appropriately."

"My client maintains his innocence," attorney Richard Nash Jr., who is representing George Wagner IV, tells PEOPLE.

The attorney for Angela Wagner could not be reached for comment.

Edward "Jake" Wagner Edward "Jake" Wagner | Credit: Robert McGraw/AP/Shutterstock

"Today's hearing finally brings some degree of closure to the surviving family members, and I pray that they might find peace in the face of this horror," Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said in a statement. "Bureau of Criminal Investigation's work spans countless long nights, weeks and years and will continue until all responsible for these crimes are held accountable."

Those killed in three trailers and a camper on April 22, 2016 were the mother of Wagner's child, 19-year-old Hanna Rhoden, her parents 40-year-old Christopher Rhoden Sr. and 37-year-old Dana Rhoden, as well as her brothers, 20-year-old Clarence "Frankie" Rhoden and 16-year-old Christopher Jr.. Also killed were Clarence Rhoden's fiancée, 20-year-old Hannah Gilley, Christopher Rhoden Sr.'s brother, 44-year-old Kenneth Rhoden, and a cousin, 38-year-old Gary Rhoden.

George "Billy" Wagner III, Angela Wagner, George Wagner IV and Edward "Jake" Wagner George "Billy" Wagner III, Angela Wagner, George Wagner IV and Edward "Jake" Wagner | Credit: Ohio Attorney General's Office/AP/Shutterstock

Prosecutors said Wagner admitted that he was responsible for the death of five of the family members, the Associated Press reports.

Prosecutors said the killings came about after a custody dispute between Wagner and Hanna Rhoden, with whom Wagner started a relationship when she was 13, the AP reports. Special prosecutor Angela Canepa said Wagner wanted shared custody of their daughter but Hanna wouldn't agree, according to AP.

Prosecutors said most of the victims were shot repeatedly in the head as they slept with guns that were outfitted with homemade silencers, the AP reports.

Canepa said they found parts to build a silencer on the Wagners' property as well as shell casings that matched the ones discovered at the killing sites, according to the AP.

Wagner's daughter and two other children were not injured in the attacks.

"He knows he's going to die in prison without any judicial release," defense attorney Gregory Meyers told the judge during the Thursday hearing, the AP reports. "As horrifying as this is for all, he is as sorry as he could be."