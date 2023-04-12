A Woman Was Shot by Mom in Murder-Suicide that Killed Her Family Members. She Recently Regained Consciousness

The sole survivor of a triple murder-suicide, in which several Ohio family members died, is recovering at a rehab facility more than a month after the violent incident, reports say.

Samantha Cain was in critical condition following the February 27th shooting perpetrated by her mother, Theresa Cain, according to the Clermont County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say Cain, 46, shot her husband, Steven Cain, 50; her children, Samantha, 20, and Ethan, 13; and her father, William Felton, 74, at the family's Ohio Township, Ohio, home before turning the gun on herself.

Samantha, a student at Northern Kentucky University, was the only person to survive.

Authorities say the shooting transpired as deputies approached the door of the family's home to serve an eviction notice.

Steven Cain, 50, Theresa Cain, 46, William Felton, 74, Ethan Cain, 13. facebook (4)

Now, citing the sheriff's office, the Cincinnati Enquirer reports Samantha has regained consciousness.

A March 25 update on Samantha's GoFundMe page, launched to help offset medical costs, confirms she has been released from the hospital and transferred to a rehab facility.

"While she still isn't able to talk yet, we are extremely hopeful as she is now making facial expressions, can smile, and can even type out words," the update reads.

"All of this is huge progress that we were unsure of happening but have been extremely hopeful for and are thankful for the blessings of God for Him helping to guide her doctors and Samantha through her healing process."

Earlier this month, loved ones organized a benefit dinner for Samantha.

"Samantha is a very sweet girl. She's extremely loving," her friend Selena Miller said at the fundraiser Thursday, per WXIX-TV. "I know at first she was extremely shy, but once you get to know her, she's an extremely bright person."