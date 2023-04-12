A Woman Was Shot by Mom in Murder-Suicide that Killed Her Family Members. She Recently Regained Consciousness

Samantha Cain has regained consciousness following February 27th violence perpetrated by her mother, Theresa Cain

By
Published on April 12, 2023 04:33 PM
Samatha Cain, murder-suicide victim awak
Samantha Cain. Photo: GoFundMe

The sole survivor of a triple murder-suicide, in which several Ohio family members died, is recovering at a rehab facility more than a month after the violent incident, reports say.

Samantha Cain was in critical condition following the February 27th shooting perpetrated by her mother, Theresa Cain, according to the Clermont County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say Cain, 46, shot her husband, Steven Cain, 50; her children, Samantha, 20, and Ethan, 13; and her father, William Felton, 74, at the family's Ohio Township, Ohio, home before turning the gun on herself.

Samantha, a student at Northern Kentucky University, was the only person to survive.

Authorities say the shooting transpired as deputies approached the door of the family's home to serve an eviction notice.

Steven Cain, 50; Theresa Cain, 46; William Felton, 74; Ethan Cain, 13.
Steven Cain, 50, Theresa Cain, 46, William Felton, 74, Ethan Cain, 13. facebook (4)

Now, citing the sheriff's office, the Cincinnati Enquirer reports Samantha has regained consciousness.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

A March 25 update on Samantha's GoFundMe page, launched to help offset medical costs, confirms she has been released from the hospital and transferred to a rehab facility.

"While she still isn't able to talk yet, we are extremely hopeful as she is now making facial expressions, can smile, and can even type out words," the update reads.

"All of this is huge progress that we were unsure of happening but have been extremely hopeful for and are thankful for the blessings of God for Him helping to guide her doctors and Samantha through her healing process."

Earlier this month, loved ones organized a benefit dinner for Samantha.

"Samantha is a very sweet girl. She's extremely loving," her friend Selena Miller said at the fundraiser Thursday, per WXIX-TV. "I know at first she was extremely shy, but once you get to know her, she's an extremely bright person."

Related Articles
Steven Cain, 50; Theresa Cain, 46; William Felton, 74; Ethan Cain, 13.
Ohio Mom Facing Eviction Kills Husband, Son, and Her Father Before Turning Gun on Herself
Layla Silvernail
2 Fla. Teenagers Killed, 1 Left Brain Dead in Separate Shootings — and Police Say Incidents May Be Connected
Layla Silvernail; Camille Quarles
2 Juveniles Arrested in Murders of 3 Fla. Teens, 3rd Suspect at Large: 'These Kids Had a Full Life Ahead of Them'
https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=106104810229932&set=ecnf.100024912398106. Russ Heller/Facebook
N.J. Councilman Fatally Shot by Former Colleague One Week After Killing of Another Lawmaker
Orange County Sheriff John Mina holds a press conference on multiple shootings by the same subject, on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. Keith Melvin Moses has been arrested as a suspect. (Ricardo Ramirez Buxeda/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)
Journalist and Girl, 9, Dead After Alleged Gunman Returns to Scene of Earlier Murder and Opens Fire
Chris Fitzgerald, Miles Pfeffer
18-Year-Old Accused of Murdering Temple University Police Officer Near Philadelphia Campus
Heaven and Nevaeh Sadler, twin girls shot to death
Texas Dad Fatally Shoots Twin 12-Year-Old Daughters Before Turning Gun on Himself
Journalist Killed in Orlando Shooting IDed as UCF Grad Dylan Lyons, 24: 'He Lit Up a Classroom'
Journalist Killed While Covering Fla. Homicides ID'd as Dylan Lyons, 24: 'Thousand-Watt Enthusiasm'
Jennifer Brown
Pa. Police Arrest 'Supposed' Friend, Business Partner in Death of Mom Found in Shallow Grave
cindy clouse
Mich. Woman May Have Been Packing to Leave Boyfriend Before He Killed Her, 2 Children in Murder-Suicide
Jesse Metzger
Texas Dad of 3 with Another Baby on the Way Is Killed in Alleged Road Rage Shooting
Lindsay Clancy
Medical Expert Weighs in on Lindsay Clancy Case and Postpartum Psychosis: 'Untethered from Reality'
Ta-Sheng Ly
Man Fatally Shot Ex-Girlfriend's Sister After Convincing Her to Pull Over on Road, Then Killed Himself
Christy Rozier
S.C. Mom Is Fatally Shot While Home with 5 Kids, Boyfriend Charged: 'Taken from Us Tragically'
Tamara Sawyer
Aspiring Nurse, 23, Is Killed by Ex in Murder-Suicide a Month After Ending Relationship
Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background
Fla. Man Fatally Shoots Wife, Wounds 5-Year-Old Daughter Before Turning Gun on Himself