"It's so strange not having you around," wrote the man now accused of killing 29-year-old mom Morgan Fox

Ohio Woman Is Murdered, and Her Family Is Disturbed by Suspect's Glowing Facebook Post About Her

On Nov. 1, Jason Alan McDermitt took to Facebook to express his heartbreak and affection for Morgan Fox, a mother and co-worker whose boyfriend found her shot to death, four days earlier, in the driveway of her Ohio home.

"I wish I had time to list all the ways you have impacted my life, but the list would be so long we'd never make it to the end. You were the friend where if I was having a bad day, I knew I could always come talk to you," McDermitt wrote.

The lengthy post continued: "It's so strange not having you around to talk to and this has left a giant hole in my heart, but I know you will always be watching over us, your family, your friends, and your daughter. You have left a lasting impact on all of our lives, and you will never be forgotten," reports The Repository of Canton.

McDermitt- addressed the post to "Foxy," adding the hashtag #JusticeforMorganAshlye.

Three days later, Stark County deputies arrested him for her alleged murder.

The Facebook post disturbed Fox's stepsister, Megan Barrett, who described its author as "a really sick person, somebody who's really messed up in the head and likes to see people in pain," reports News 5 Cleveland.

Jason Alan McDermitt

Barrett said photos on McDermitt's Facebook page showing flowers and candles from outside Fox's home made her wonder if he'd attended a vigil there two days after Fox was killed.

She told the outlet that she was not aware of any relationship beyond work between the two, who both were employed by FedEx, where the 29-year-old Fox was an operations manager.

"We continue to extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of our team member, Morgan Fox," said a statement from the company, which also confirmed McDermitt's employment. "In the wake of this tragic event, FedEx ground is cooperating fully with law enforcement throughout their investigation."

The Stark County Sheriff's Office says Fox was shot in the early morning hours of Oct. 28 while entering her vehicle in the driveway of her home in North Canton. Her boyfriend discovered her body when he came home from work around 6:30 a.m. and called 911. She was pronounced dead at the scene, reports WOIO.

Authorities have released no other details.

"Morgan had a generous soul and was very giving. She had a love for animals, her family, and her daughter Emilia was her life, she will be deeply missed by all," her family wrote about Fox in an obituary, which described her as one of 13 siblings.

"What she cared about most in the world was her daughter and they did everything together," said Barrett. "She did everything for her."

"I don't want people to forget about her," she told News 5 Cleveland. "I want people to remember her for the good person that she was."