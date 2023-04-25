Ohio Woman Ordered Her Dogs to Attack Group of Small Children, Severely Injuring 6-Year-Old Girl

Cassie Thierauf, 38, pleaded guilty to child endangerment in connection with the Aug. 25, 2022, attack

By Nicole Acosta
Published on April 25, 2023 04:27 PM
Cassie Thierauf Woman accused of ordering dogs to attack 6-year-old sentenced
Cassie Thierauf . Photo: WARREN COUNTY

An Ohio woman was sentenced this month to two years in prison after ordering her dogs to attack a group of small children, leaving a 6-year-old girl seriously injured, according to court records and multiple news reports.

Cassie Thierauf, 38, was handed down the sentence on April 19 after pleading guilty to child endangerment as part of an agreement with prosecutors in connection with the 2022 attack, online court records viewed by PEOPLE show.

Authorities have said that Aug. 25, 2022, Thierauf was in the backyard of a duplex in Lebanon using drugs with another person when the 6-year-old victim's mom, who lives on the other side of home, began to record her, according to WSAZ, The Plain Dealer, and WXIX.

This led to an argument between the two women, and during the argument, the mother went inside to call the police, WSAZ reports, citing Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell.

Thierauf then sent her pit bull/boxer mix to attack the 6-year-old girl, her sister, and a young neighbor, all of whom were playing outside in the front yard, The Plain Dealer reports.

The 6-year-old girl suffered bite marks on her head and body and required multiple surgeries, Lebanon police said, according to WSAZ.

The victim's father confronted Thierauf in court, saying, "She called two dogs to attack four little girls who were out front. My 6-year-old, mauled by two of them while she stood there on her front porch watching."

Thierauf can be heard addressing the girl's mother in a video obtained by police: "Your kids shouldn't have f----- with me and my dogs," she says in the video, WXIX reports.

Despite her guilty plea, Thierauf says she didn't do what she's accused of.

"I would never use my dogs in a malicious or threatening type of way towards anybody," Thierauf told the judge, per WSAZ. "This all occurred because I didn't shut my front door."

According to WXIX, Thierauf's dogs will be taken away and euthanized since they are considered "contraband" in the case.

