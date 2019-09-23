Ohio Woman Charged With Murder After Allegedly Beating 5-Year-Old Grandson to Death

Image zoom Yisenya Flores Toledo Police Department

An Ohio grandmother has been charged with murder after she allegedly admitted to striking her five-year-old grandson.

Yisenya Flores, 45, is being held on $1 million bond in the death of Anjuan M. Hare III, who was pronounced dead at a Toledo hospital on Sept. 19.

According to Lucas County Coroner Diana Scala-Barnett, the boy died from multiple blunt force injuries.

Scala-Barnett said there was evidence the boy had been injured before.

“There is evidence of battered child syndrome indicating there is repetitive abuse and older healing injuries,” she said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. “The death is ruled a homicide.”

The Toledo Fire Department was called on Sept. 19 after Flores allegedly reported that the boy suffered a fall while jumping from a box spring bed.

The boy was taken to a Toledo hospital where he died from his injuries.

According to WTVG, hospital workers told police that the injuries the boy sustained were not consistent with a fall from a bed.

Police spoke to Flores who allegedly confessed to striking the boy around 11 p.m. on Sept. 18, according to a complaint obtained by PEOPLE.

“She knew he was severely injured because of his semi-conscious and semi unresponsive condition,” the complaint reads.

According to the complaint, Flores did not call 911 or seek medical help until the following day at 6:36 pm.

She was originally charged with endangering children.

Bond has been set at $1 million.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call Crimestopper.