Ohio Woman with History of Animal-Related Citations Charged After Pet Husky Dies in Hot Car

An Ohio woman with a history of previous animal-related violations faces a felony charge after her pet Husky dog died inside her hot car.

According to the Parma Police Department, Kasey Wise has been charged with one count of felonious prohibitions concerning companion animals.

According to a police report obtained by local TV station Cleveland 19, an officer responded to Wise's address after she reported that her Husky was locked inside her car and appeared to be motionless.

Body camera video viewed by PEOPLE shows the officer arriving to unlock the SUV as Wise pleaded for help. After seeing the dog inside, the officer called for assistance from Parma Animal Control officer Julie Kocik. When Kocik arrived, she found the dog dead inside the vehicle.

According to the video, the outraged animal control officer demanded that Wise be taken into custody. "He's dead," Kocik says, "I want her f---ing arrested."

As a police officer led Wise to a police cruiser, the video shows Kocik yelling at her, "Get out of here before f---ing kill you."

Wise had reportedly told the 911 dispatcher that the dog had been in the car since approximately 4 a.m. that day -- nearly 11 hours, according to Fox 8 News.

After video of the arrest went viral, the Parma police issued a statement apologizing for the officer's use of profanity.

"Our animal control officer is passionate about her job and animals," the statement reads. "She regrets allowing her emotions to get the best of her and, in this matter, was counseled by the safety director about her reaction."

The statement continues: "It is important to note the defendant has current charges pending...and a significant court history of 20 citations since September 2020 for animal-related violations, including: Animal Running at Large; Failure to Comply with Requirements for a Dangerous Dog; Failure to Comply with Rabies Vaccination Requirements; Failure to Comply with Animal Registration and Failure to Comply with Quarantine."