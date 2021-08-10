Ohio Woman Arrested After Leaving Dog in Hot Car Allegedly as a Punishment

Mouheb Ashakih is charged with felony animal cruelty. She had four other dogs at her home and all of them have been surrendered to the city

An Ohio woman was arrested after she allegedly left her dog in her hot car as a punishment.

Officers responded to the home of 58-year-old Mouheb Ashakih in Sandusky, Ohio, around 7 p.m. on Saturday after a neighbor called about her pitbull being locked in her car.

According to a police report, a witness told authorities that he had seen Ashakih throw the dog in the backseat and close all the doors and windows. Shortly after, the dog began trying to escape.

He then went over the speak with Ashakih, as he was concerned for the dog's safety, police allege. According to the report, the witness told police that Ashakih replied, "I don't care. I want him to die!"

Speaking with officers, Ashakih allegedly admitted she placed the dog inside the vehicle because it attacked one of her other dogs, the Sandusky Police Department said.

By the time police were able to rescue the dog — after it had been in the car for about 30 minutes — officers said they observed it "either passed out or deceased at the rear passenger side floorboard," the police report states.

Police shattered the rear window of the vehicle and attempted to revive the dog, but were unsuccessful. The report notes that the temperature inside the car when the window was broken was "considerably more hot than the temperature outside," which was 81 degrees fahrenheit.

Ashakih is charged with felony animal cruelty. She had four other dogs at her home, and all of them have been surrendered to the city.