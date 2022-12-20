2 Ohio Teens Were Found Amid Rubble of Burnt-Down Home, Man Now Accused of Kidnapping, Killing Them

Kyshawn Pittman, 15, and Ke'Marion Wilder, 16, were last seen on Dec. 5 and were found dead 10 days later in a vacant Toledo house

By
Published on December 20, 2022 04:40 PM
Ke'Marion Wilder, Kyshawn Pittman
Ke'Marion Wilder, Kyshawn Pittman. Photo: Toledo Police Department (2)

Two missing teenagers were found dead inside of a burned and vacant Ohio home in mid-December, and now a man and four additional people have been arrested in connection with their deaths and disappearances.

Kyshawn Pittman, 15, and Ke'Marion Wilder, 16, were found dead in the rubble of the Toledo, Ohio, home on Dec. 15. According to the Toledo Police Department, Pittman and Wilder were last seen together on Dec. 5.

Toledo resident Cruz Garcia, 24, has now been arrested and charged with one count of kidnapping and two counts of murder, WTOL-11 reports. His bail is set at $2.25 million. It is unclear if he's entered a plea to the charges or retained an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

An affidavit obtained by The Blade alleges that Garcia kidnapped and assaulted Pittman and Wilder and "went to the area of the abandoned house several times during the time frame between the kidnapping and the fire."

Cruz Garcia
Cruz Garcia. Toledo Police Department

A fire broke out at the abandoned Toledo house on Dec. 5, and although firefighters responded to the scene, they were only able to search the first and second floors of the home because a firefighter was injured falling through the stairs, meaning the basement of the home was not searched, WTOL-11 reports.

On Dec. 15, the home was searched again and the bodies of Pittman and Wilder were located. Their causes of death are still under investigation, but according to court documents obtained by WTOL-11, Garcia allegedly assaulted them with a gun and tied them up.

A friend of Garcia's, Diamond Rivera, as well as Crystal LaForge-Yingling, Carissa Eames and Corbin Gingrich, were questioned and charged with obstruction of justice in connection with the case, the outlet reports.

According to WTOL-11, relatives of Wilder identified LaForge-Yingling, Eames and Gingrich as relatives of Wilder's girlfriend, who has not been named. It is unclear if they or Rivera has retained an attorney to speak on their behalf.

At a vigil on Dec. 16, Wilder's sister, M'Aaliya Nino, spoke about her brother, the outlet reports.

"He was a good person," she said. "He was very outgoing. He lights up any room he's ever been in … He was the glue to my family. We'll miss him."

