Ohio Teen Who Vanished After Witnessing Father's Slaying Found Alive in Basement One Year Later

An Ohio teen who disappeared shortly after witnessing his father’s fatal shooting in Aug. 2017 was found safe living in a basement in a home occupied by adults about 50 miles away, PEOPLE confirms.

Jacob Caldwell, then 14, was reported missing by his grandmother six days after he and his two siblings witnessed the fatal shooting of their father Robert Caldwell in Aug. 2017, according to an FBI news release obtained by PEOPLE.

On Monday, Sugarcreek Township, Ohio, police received a phone call from someone with “credible” information about Jacob’s whereabouts.

With a search warrant, authorities raided a Miami Township home late Monday night and discovered Jacob sleeping in the basement, Chief Michael Brown said at a press conference Tuesday. Jacob appeared to be healthy but shy, Brown said.

Four other adults were living in the home with Jacob. He was not being restrained inside the home or hidden, Brown said. His bedroom just appeared to have been located in the basement.

Brown said he had long hair, having not had a haircut in a year, and added that Jacob didn’t attend school or have social interaction with anyone his age since he went missing.

Brown said Jacob spent the year watching TV and playing video games.

On the night of his disappearance, the teen was last seen on surveillance footage outside a Sugarcreek Township Walmart, where he is believed to have been picked up, Brown said. The meeting may have been pre-arranged, Brown added.

courtesy the FBI

In March, six people, including Robert Caldwell’s ex-wife Tawnney Caldwell, 33, were indicted in connection with Robert’s killing.

The four adults who were found living with Jacob are not relatives of Jacob’s but are allegedly associated with his mother, said Brown.

Jacob was not in distress when he was found, Brown said. He is currently being held at a local juvenile detention center for a warrant issued after he previously ran away from home in a separate incident from his disappearance last August.

Brown said prosecutors may file obstruction of justice charges against the adults, family members or anyone else who allegedly “initiated him taking off that night.”

Authorities are planning on interviewing Jacob as part of the investigation of his father’s death, Brown said.

When asked whether authorities worry Jacob could be swayed to disappear again, Brown told reporters: “Thats a possibility, [Tawnney is] still locked up but that doesn’t mean she can’t reach out to her family members, so thats certainly a possibility we’re conscious of.”

Jacob will undergo psychiatric evaluation for trauma.

Before he disappeared, Jacob was in the temporary custody of his paternal grandparents. His family members, who have been in touch with police since Jacob’s disappearance, have been notified, Brown said.

Tawnney Caldwell remains behind bars, according to Shelby County Jail records. She has not yet entered a plea.

Tawnney Caldwell’s attorney John Paul Rion tells PEOPLE his client “obviously cares about her children very much and their well being is of great importance to her. She’s happy that they are healthy and obviously she wishes them the best.”