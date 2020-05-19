Graduating senior Madison Bell has not been seen since Sunday, when she left home to go tanning

Ohio Teen Hasn't Been Seen Since Sunday, and Phone Was Found in Car with Keys in Ignition

The search for 18-year-old Madison Bell continues today in Ohio, days after the missing high school senior's phone was found in her abandoned car, with the keys left in the ignition.

Madison, a senior at McClain High School, left her parent's house early Sunday morning to go tanning, according to police in her hometown of Greenfield.

She was preparing to celebrate her impending graduation, her mother, Melissa Bell, tells WKRC.

"I've shed a lot of tears, and sometimes I haven't shed any because I feel like I've just cried everything I have out," Bell said.

Bell said the outpouring of support from their neighbors and friends has provided some solace.

"It makes me feel so much better because that's my baby," Bell told the station.

Volunteers have been blanketing Highland County, Fayette County, and Ross County with flyers about Madison's disappearance.

In the last two days, more than 300 people have spent a combined 4,000 hours searching for Madison.

The teen's car was found abandoned in a church parking lot.

Madison is white, with brown hair and eyes. She may be wearing blue or gray contacts, according to police.

She stands 5 feet 7 inches, and weighs 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing a T-shirt with black leggings, a black North Face jacket, and brown sandals.

Police said it is possible she could be traveling in a white Nissan sedan bearing California plates.