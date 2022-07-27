At the time of her death, Torionne Chappman,18, was still mourning the 2019 death of her 13-year-old sister, Tamia

Ohio Teen Is Killed in Double Homicide 3 Years After Sister Was Struck, Killed by Car Fleeing Police

A shooting over the weekend left a family mourning the loss of an 18-year-old girl whose younger sister was fatally struck by a car three years earlier, according to multiple reports.

Shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday, 18-year-old Torionne Chappman and 19-year-old Charles Moore were shot to death in a Cleveland parking lot, police told Cleveland19. Another 19-year-old woman was shot but survived.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The outlet reported that two men pulled up in a car. Upon exiting the vehicle, they shot dozens of rounds.

Police have not announced any arrests.

The Chappman family's attorney told Cleveland.com that Torionne was still grieving the death of her younger sister Tamia, who was struck and killed by a car in 2019 during a police chase.

At the time, Cleveland police were investigating a carjacking when they pursued a stolen vehicle, the website reported. The driver of the vehicle jumped a curb and struck 13-year-old Tamia who was standing on the sidewalk.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"She was creative and talented. Tamia had her Youtube channel prettyluhmia, she made videos. Some were pranks, challenges, and dancing," her loved ones wrote in her obituary. "She aspired to be famous as a rapper and a known Youtuber."

In 2020, lawyers for the Chappman family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city for Tamia's death, according to the site. Last week, attorneys Stanley Jackson and Shean Williams demanded the city pay the family $20 million in damages for Tamia's death, Fox8 reported.