Suspect Captured in Teen Girls' Alleged Rape and Kidnapping in Hotel as 2 Others Are Still Sought

One of three men accused of kidnapping and raping two teenage sisters at a Ohio hotel has been captured after a nationwide manhunt, PEOPLE confirms.

David Ramos Contreras was found on Thursday by U.S. Marshals hiding under a bed in Lubbock, Texas, approximately 1,300 miles from where he allegedly sexually assaulted the girls, the Department of Justice said in a news release. He was arrested and charged with two counts of kidnapping and rape.

Contreras, 28, and two other men — 19-year-old Juan Garcia Rios Adiel and Arnulfo Ramos — are accused of kidnapping and raping two teenage sisters, ages 13 and 14, in Bowling Green on June 28.

Authorities are still searching for Adiel and Ramos and they are believed to be armed and dangerous.

According to law enforcement, the rapes occurred at a Days Inn hotel where the girls were staying with their parents at the same time as the suspects.

After the teens were able to escape from where they were allegedly raped at the hotel, they were immediately taken to a local hospital, according to local TV station WTOL.

Police were contacted by hospital staff.

Authorities believe the suspects are not U.S. citizens. According to a police news release, identifying documents for the men, obtained by investigators, turned out to be fraudulent.

A fourth man, 24-year-old Simon Juan, of Guatemala, was arrested and charged with unlawful sexual conduct with a minor shortly after the incident, according to the press release.

It is unclear if he has entered a plea or obtained an attorney.

Contreras will be extradited back to Ohio. Attorney information for him was unavailable on Friday.

Anyone with information related to the case is urged to contact the Bowling Green Police Division 419-352-1131, Wood County CrimeStoppers at 1-800-54-CRIME or their local law enforcement agency.