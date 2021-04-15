Dominic Allen went missing in late September. Now, his mother is accused of killing him and hiding his remains in a bedroom in their Cincinnati apartment

Ohio Teen, 19, Vanished Last Year — and Now Mom Is Accused of Killing Him and Hiding Body in Home

An Ohio mother is charged with murder for allegedly killing her teenage son and hiding his body in their apartment for months, covering his remains with clothes to hide the smell of the decomposing corpse, say authorities.

On Tuesday, a grand jury in Hamilton County handed down an indictment against Kenya Stallworth, 39, of Cincinnati, who is charged with one count of murder and one count of felonious assault in connection with the death of her son, Dominic Allen, Fox 19 reports.

Allen, 19, went missing in September. His father, Marcus Allen, said his son's friend told him he hadn't seen the teen since Sept. 24, Fox19 reports.

Stallworth allegedly "waited 10 days to file a police report," Allen told WCPO. "Then she stated that she wasn't going to file a report because she thought I was going to do it."

In October, police had asked the public to help locate the teen.

"He loved helping everybody," Allen told Fox19. "He was a wonderful child. He was a happy child."

He added, "I am proud to be his father."

In December, police found the teen's remains in the Fenton Ave. apartment where Stallworth lives with her husband, Robert Robb, 35, WCPO reports.

Authorities believe Allen died on or around Sept. 26, 2020, in the bedroom where his body was found, according to court documents, Fox19 reports.

Authorities have not said how he was killed.

Marcus Allen told Fox19 that an officer told him investigators believe his son was tortured.

"The first thing that came to my mind was, 'What was going through your head when you all did whatever you all did?'" Allen told Fox19. "What happened for all of this to take place like this to the point where you all not only hide him under a pile of dirty clothes, you all sealed him in his bedroom?'"

According to the criminal complaint against her, Stallworth and Robb tried to hide the decomposing body and the worsening smell by heaping clothes on top of it and sealing the bedroom, Fox19 and WCPO report.

His body was not positively identified until seven months after he vanished, WCPO reports.

In December, Stallworth and Robb were arrested and charged with abuse of a corpse.

They were held at the Hamilton County Justice Center on a $100,000 bond each, online court records show.

Attorneys for Stallworth and Robb did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

As Stallworth and Robb await their next court date, Allen continues to fight for justice for his son.