Ohio Teacher's Aide Accused of Raping Middle School Student

Mandy Davis has been charged with rape, gross sexual imposition and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor

An Ohio teacher's aide has been charged with rape after authorities allege she sexually assaulted a student at the middle school where she worked.

Mandy Davis, 33, worked as a part-time teacher's aide at the Teays Valley West Middle School in Commercial Point, Ohio. She was taken into custody last Wednesday. PEOPLE confirms that she has been charged with rape, gross sexual imposition and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

According to the Columbus Dispatch, the Pickaway County Sheriff's Office opened up an investigation after receiving a tip from an employee at the school about an "odd relationship" between Davis and a student.

Sheriff's detectives worked with the South Bloomfield Police Department to execute a search warrant at Davis' residence, WBNS-TV reports.

Teays Valley Local Schools issued a statement last Wednesday.

"Since this is a pending personnel matter involving a district employee, our practice is not to publicly discuss the specific facts and circumstances," the statement reads. "However, we can confirm that Ms. Davis has been notified that her services are no longer needed by the Board of Education."

The statement continues: "We take these allegations very seriously and are committed to the safety and well-being of our students as our first priority."