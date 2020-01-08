Ohio Teacher Who Had Sex With Boy Who Asked Her How to Improve Grades Wants Out of Prison

Image zoom Madalyn Arnett Warren County Sheriff's Office

A 26-year-old former high school teacher who is serving a four-year sentence for having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student is asking a judge to release her early.

Madalyn Arnett, 26, of Dayton, pleaded guilty in March 2019 to sexual battery of the 16-year-old male student. In May, she was sentenced to four years in prison.

But in a new motion, Arnett’s attorneys have requested a judge release her from incarceration immediately, citing her good behavior and her hard work as a prison food service worker and program aide. They also say that she will be a productive member of society if she can get out of jail.

“Ms. Arnett has a positive attitude,” her attorneys wrote in the motion. “She has a permanent residence with family, and all of her family and friends reside in the area, including her three young children. Ms. Arnett plans on actively seeking work upon her release.”

In addition, her attorneys say that she “is extremely remorseful for her actions and has shown a deeper level of understanding and compassion for all victims.”

Authorities arrested Arnett in 2018 after school officials reported that she had sex with a student.

RELATED: Ohio High School Teacher, 23, Accused of Sexual Battery in Her First Year on the Job

At the time, prosecutors alleged that the student approached Arnett to ask how he could improve his grades. Arnett later contacted him on social media and began sexually-charged conversations in which she sent naked photos and videos of herself.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Then, prosecutors say, she picked up the student and drove to a nearby parking lot, where they had sex in her car.

Arnett was charged with sexual battery — a third-degree felony. She later pleaded guilty, admitting to the charges against her.

According to state records, Arnett was in her first full-time teaching job when she was arrested. She had been hired on Aug. 14, and her personnel file contained no reviews or disciplinary reports.

Prosecutors oppose any early release for Arnett.

“The defendant used her position as the victim’s teacher to form a sexual relationship with the student and engaged in sexual conduct,” Warren County Assistant Prosecutor Carrie Heisele wrote in response to the petition. “The court gave the defendant a sentence to hold her accountable and punish her for the acts that led to her convictions.”

A hearing has been set for March 16 for both sides to present their cases.