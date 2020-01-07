Ohio Teacher Allegedly Had Sex with 2 Students in Her Car and Home

Image zoom Laura Dunker in court Jan. 6, 2020 News 5 Cleveland

A former Ohio high school teacher faces charges after authorities allege she had sex with two students on numerous occasions, both in her home and in her car in a park.

Laura Dunker, 30, who was employed at the time at Bedford High School in Bedford, pleaded not guilty when she appeared Monday in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas, reports Cleveland TV station WKYC.

Charging documents obtained by PEOPLE accuse Dunker of six counts of sexual battery — four with one student and two with the other.

Those alleged incidents occurred between November 1, 2018 and October 19, 2019.

In one instance, according to the indictment, Dunker allegedly picked up one of the students prior to school and had intercourse with him in her car in a park. Two of the other alleged incidents occurred at Dunker’s home.

A separate charge accuses Dunker of tampering with evidence on or about November 6, 2019, while “knowing that an official proceeding or investigation was in progress.”

The Bedford City School District acknowledged the investigation and charges with a statement to staff and student families.

“As I previously shared with our community, we immediately put the teacher on leave in order to protect the safety and well-being of our students,” read the statement issued December 19 by Superintendent Andrea Celico, reports WKYC. “The Board of Education accepted her resignation on December 5.”

The statement continued: “We offered services for those affected and will continue to offer support to those who may have been impacted by these allegations. As always, our priority is for the care and concern for the student victims and our school community as a whole.”

A judge on Monday set a $5,000 bond for Dunker, according to WEWS, and jail records show she was released after posting bond. Jail records do not list an attorney for her.

She is due back in court on January 16. A conviction on the charges carries a sentence of up to 35 years in prison.