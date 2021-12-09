Benjamin Rutan, 40, was arrested after the former student reported his alleged misconduct and was given a recording device to capture his admission

Ohio Teacher Accused of Sexual Misconduct with Student That Began When She Was 14 and Lasted 5 Years

An Ohio middle school teacher and coach was arrested Monday for alleged sexual misconduct with a student that began when the victim was 14 and lasted five years.

The suspect, identified as 40-year-old Benjamin Rutan, was charged after the victim went to authorities last month.

On Dec. 2, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office gave the victim a recording device with which she captured Rutan allegedly admitting his conduct multiple times during a conversation.

Rutan, of Grove City, was booked into a Franklin County jail on two felony counts of sexual battery and one felony count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, PEOPLE confirms through online jail records.

He has not entered a plea, and no attorney was identified who might speak on his behalf. He is being held on a cash bond of $50,000, reports WCMH TV.

Rutan was employed at Norton Middle School in the South-Western City School District just outside of Columbus, which issued a statement saying that the teacher had been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation, reports WSYX TV.

According to an arrest document obtained by the two news outlets, the first encounter between Rutan and the former student occurred in June 2013, when the girl was 14. At the time Rutan was the girl's language arts teacher and track and basketball coach.

The arrest document alleges the two engaged in sexual contact several times a week at locations on school property that included the teacher's classroom, in his coach's office and in a school parking lot. The alleged contact also occurred at other sites off campus in Franklin County.

The alleged contact between the two ended in 2018, when the victim was 19, according to the arrest document.

"Today, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, we learned one of our teachers was taken into custody by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office for alleged sexual misconduct matters involving a former student," said the statement released by the school district.

"We're working in full cooperation with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office," it continued. "As soon as we were made aware of the charges, the district placed the teacher on administrative leave pending an investigation."