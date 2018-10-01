Ohio Teacher, 32, Allegedly Had Sex with Student, 17, Who 'Looked and Acted Like Her Husband'

An Ohio home economics teacher is accused of having sex with her 17-year-old student and telling police the boy “looked and acted like her husband.”

Laura Bucy, 32, is charged with one count of sexual battery and one count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, according to court records obtained by PEOPLE.

Prior to Bucy’s Sept. 22 arrest, police were tipped off to the allegations by her ex-husband, who said Bucy tearfully confessed to his father.

During an interview with police, Bucy allegedly admitted to having sex with the student once, according to the report. The alleged victim corroborated the pair slept together, though he and Bucy gave different timeframes.

Both Bucy and the boy allegedly told police they exchanged compromising videos and photos of each other on Snapchat.

Bucy allegedly told police she and the student “made a very strong connection” when he would help her clean her classroom. She told police “he looked and acted like her husband,” the report states.

The alleged victim told police that “the majority of other student[s] would not listen to Mrs. Bucy, he would and they built a relationship,” the report states.

Bucy allegedly admitted she supplied liquid for the student to use on his vaping device and that she purchased marijuana from another student, the report states.

According to the report, Bucy allegedly once posted to Twitter, “I hang out in a room with hormonal teenagers who are learning to control every impulse they have while I attempt to teach them life skills.”

According to online court records, Bucy pleaded not guilty to the charges. She was released from Summit County Jail after posting $50,000 bond. She is prohibited from having contact with juveniles other than her children.

Bucy’s attorney, Richard P. Kutuchief, did not comment on the allegations, but he tells PEOPLE, “Laura is a very dedicated educator. She is very caring about her position.”

A statement from the Twinsburg City School District obtained by News5Cleveland does not name Bucy but states that an employee has been placed on administrative leave following “allegations of a serious nature related to misconduct that allegedly took place on school property.”